Cyclone Alfred Leaves Thousands Without Power in Queensland

Power outages affected hundreds of thousands of residents in Queensland as Cyclone Alfred, now downgraded to a tropical low, brought severe weather to the region. The Gold Coast city experienced significant impact, with around 316,540 people losing power at the storm's peak, according to energy distributor Energex.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the dire conditions, highlighting the risk of flash flooding and sustained heavy winds in Queensland and northern New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology warned of lingering severe weather, including heavy rainfall and coastal surf damage, that could reach Brisbane and regional centers like Ipswich and Gympie.

Efforts to assess damage and restore normalcy include decision-making around school closures. State Premier David Crisafulli indicated most schools might reopen soon, except for the severely affected Gold Coast area. Despite the challenges, community resilience remains a focal point, as residents and officials work to address the storm's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)