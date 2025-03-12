Left Menu

Climate Whiplash: Cities Caught in Extreme Weather Swings

A WaterAid study reveals that many cities worldwide are experiencing 'climate whiplash,' facing drastic shifts between droughts and floods due to climate change. The study, analyzing 42 years of weather data, highlights affected regions, including South America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North Africa. Cities like Jakarta and Hangzhou exemplify the severe impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:13 IST
According to a study commissioned by WaterAid, cities around the world are increasingly experiencing 'climate whiplash,' a term referring to sudden shifts between droughts and floods. The study, revealing an alarming trend of weather extremes, was based on 42 years of data from over 100 populous cities globally.

The research highlights that South and Southeast Asia are witnessing stronger wet conditions, while regions like Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa are becoming drier. Cities including Hangzhou and Jakarta top the list for climate whiplash, facing rapid cycles of floods and droughts.

Michael Singer from the Water Research Institute at Cardiff University noted the urgency of adapting infrastructure as many cities are confronting reversed climate conditions. As climate change unfolds, some regions may face more favorable conditions, while others experience continued volatility.

