Metro Rail Proposal Scrapped, Irregularities Unveiled in Andhra Pradesh's TIDCO Housing Project
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced there is no proposal for a metro rail from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Anakapalli due to insufficient passenger traffic. The peak-hour passenger traffic requirements were unmet. Additionally, irregularities in housing allocations and financial issues involving TIDCO have been uncovered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana informed the state Assembly that a metro rail from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Anakapalli is off the table due to low passenger traffic.
The Detailed Project Report indicated traffic projections up to 2051, but traffic from the Steel Plant to Kommadi was sufficient, unlike Anakapalli with just 3,763 passengers.
Moreover, a committee has been appointed to look into irregularities in TIDCO housing, with issues like unauthorized bank loans creating financial burdens. The state is working towards resolving these with both government and external fund contributions.
