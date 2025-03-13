Metro Rail Proposal Scrapped, Irregularities Unveiled in Andhra Pradesh's TIDCO Housing Project

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana informed the state Assembly that a metro rail from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Anakapalli is off the table due to low passenger traffic.

The Detailed Project Report indicated traffic projections up to 2051, but traffic from the Steel Plant to Kommadi was sufficient, unlike Anakapalli with just 3,763 passengers.

Moreover, a committee has been appointed to look into irregularities in TIDCO housing, with issues like unauthorized bank loans creating financial burdens. The state is working towards resolving these with both government and external fund contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)