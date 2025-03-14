Tragedy Strikes: Three Young Lives Lost in Indrayani River
Three men in their mid-20s tragically drowned in the Indrayani River near Kinhai village, Pune. The group of friends misjudged the river's depth while swimming. Rescue volunteers recovered their bodies, identified as Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Authorities continue to investigate.
In a tragic incident on Friday evening, three young men lost their lives while swimming in the Indrayani River near Kinhai village, Pune. The mishap occurred when the group from Chikhli misjudged the river's depth, leading to the drowning.
Rescue efforts ensued as volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a local rescue organization, were called to the scene. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of the deceased after a few hours of search operations.
The victims have been identified as Raj Aghame, aged 25, Akash Gorde, aged 24, and Gautam Kamble, aged 24. Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
