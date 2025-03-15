Zambia in Crisis: Catastrophic Acid Spill Raises Alarm Over Chinese Mining Practices

An acid spill at a Chinese-owned mine in Zambia has polluted the Kafue River, raising significant environmental concerns. Authorities warn that the spill, which contains concentrated acid and heavy metals, poses long-term risks to millions of Zambians who rely on the river for water.

The spill occurred after a tailings dam at a copper mine collapsed, releasing 50 million liters of acidic waste into the river. The contaminated water supply has led to a shutdown in Kitwe, a city of 700,000. Efforts to neutralize the acid using lime are underway, but concerns over groundwater contamination persist.

The incident has spotlighted Chinese mining operations in Africa, which are often criticized for lax safety and environmental standards. This crisis has intensified scrutiny of Chinese practices in Zambia, a nation heavily in debt to China and reliant on copper mining for economic growth.

