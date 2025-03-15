Left Menu

Barnard's Star: Unveiling Hidden Worlds Beyond Reach

Barnard’s Star, a red dwarf too faint to see without a telescope, hosts four newly discovered planets detected by instruments on large telescopes. The planets' gravitational pull causes the star to move, allowing astronomers to identify them. These findings underline red dwarfs' potential as planetary hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keele | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:21 IST
Barnard's Star: Unveiling Hidden Worlds Beyond Reach

The red dwarf Barnard's Star, despite its faintness, has become a focal point for astronomers with the discovery of four planets in its orbit. Scientists in the United States and Europe leveraged cutting-edge technology on the world's largest telescopes to detect the faint signals of these planets.

Astronomers found the planets by observing the star's motion, affected by the planets' gravitational pulls. This method involves sensitive spectrograph instruments that analyze the star's light spectrum over months or years, accounting for stellar magnetic activity.

Recent research confirms that these planets, likely rocky with bare surfaces, are within a tightly packed system, too hot for liquid water. While their proximity facilitates discovery, they also offer insights into planetary formation in red dwarf systems, encouraging further space exploration missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025