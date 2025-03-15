Tragedy on Holi: Multiple Fatal Motorcycle Accidents in Sultanpur

In a tragic turn of events during Holi celebrations in Sultanpur district, three individuals lost their lives, and 10 sustained injuries in four motorcycle accidents, according to local police reports on Saturday. The incidents, marked by head-on collisions, unfolded across different locations, casting a pall over the festivities.

The first incident was reported at Haraura Bazaar in the Dhanpatganj police station area around 8 pm on Friday, where two motorcycles collided, claiming the life of Himanshu, 24, on the spot, and injuring two others. Another collision near Sahajoura under Baldirai police station left Rasulpur residents Luv Kush and Nitin critically injured, prompting their referral to the Government Medical College.

An additional accident on Sultanpur-Haliapur road involved eight youths on two motorcycles, resulting in the death of Suresh Kumar Raidas, 40, from Chandigarh, during treatment. The final incident occurred at the Ravaniya Purba intersection, where Mulayam Yadav, 32, succumbed to his injuries following a crash with an unidentified vehicle. Police have confirmed that post-mortem examinations are underway for the deceased.

