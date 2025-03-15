Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Boudh Records India's Highest Temperature

Odisha's Boudh district recorded India's highest temperature of 42.5°C, prompting warnings from the India Meteorological Department. A red warning was issued for severe heat wave conditions in some areas, with more regions facing orange and yellow alerts. The heat wave is expected to continue until March 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:49 IST
In a striking climatic development, Boudh district in Odisha logged the highest temperature in India at 42.5°C, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. Nearby areas, including Sambalpur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, also experienced scorching heat, recording temperatures above 42°C.

Amidst deteriorating conditions, the IMD has cautioned residents across Odisha with a series of warnings. A 'red warning' indicating severe heat wave conditions has been announced for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Kalahandi. Meanwhile, an 'orange warning' targets areas like Angul, Sundergarh, Sonepur, and Boudh, with further advisories for other districts.

The national weather agency emphasized serious health risks associated with the heat, advising extreme care for vulnerable populations. Heat wave conditions are set to persist across Odisha until March 18, with the IMD predicting a potential decline in intensity starting March 17.

