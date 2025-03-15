Deadly Tornadoes Ravage U.S. Midwest and Southeast
At least 10 people died as tornadoes swept across the Midwest and Southeast U.S., creating widespread destruction. A total of 26 tornadoes reported overnight hit Missouri and other states. The severe weather threat remains high, with risks extending into Alabama and Mississippi.
A series of destructive tornadoes claimed the lives of at least 10 people across Missouri, as well as other areas in the Midwest and Southeast overnight.
According to local authorities, 26 tornadoes were reported although not all have been confirmed as having touched down.
The greatest threat remains in parts of Alabama and Mississippi, where the chance of tornadoes occurring is currently estimated at 30% by the National Weather Service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
