Heroic Rescue: Family and Pet Saved from Delhi Blaze
A 70-year-old woman, her daughter, and their pet dog were rescued from a fire in a sixth-floor Dwarka apartment. The blaze broke out at around 5:30 pm. Firefighters safely saved Usha Sharma, her daughter Vinita, and their pet with no reported injuries. The fire's cause remains unknown.
In a dramatic rescue operation, a 70-year-old woman, her daughter, and their pet dog were saved from a fire that erupted in their sixth-floor apartment in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 5 on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Delhi Fire Services reported.
The fire started around 5:30 pm for reasons that have yet to be clarified. Usha Sharma, her daughter Vinita, aged 30 and their pet, took refuge in the balcony when the flames intensified, requiring the intervention of the local fire department.
Firefighters deployed six fire tenders to combat the blaze. Fortunately, all occupants, including the pet, were safely rescued without injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, as per the official's statement.
