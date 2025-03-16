SpaceX's Crew-10 Mission: The Astronauts' Homecoming
SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully delivered four astronauts to the ISS, paving the way for stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return after nine months. The capsule docked after launching from Kennedy Space Center. Politics influenced the mission's timing, with former President Trump advocating for a faster launch.
In a landmark achievement, SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully transported four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday, paving the way for a long-overdue homecoming for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, stranded on the station for nine months due to technical difficulties.
Launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS just 29 hours later, in a maneuver described as 'routine.' The newly arrived astronauts were greeted by the station's seven-member crew, including the seasoned Wilmore and Williams, who have remained after a Boeing Starliner capsule malfunction.
The Crew-10 mission, caught in political crosshairs, received heightened importance after President Donald Trump called for urgency, blaming the delay on his predecessor Joe Biden. However, NASA proceeded with its planned rotation, allowing Wilmore and Williams to conduct vital research during their extended stay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
