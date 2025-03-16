Left Menu

SpaceX's Crew-10 Mission: The Astronauts' Homecoming

SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully delivered four astronauts to the ISS, paving the way for stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return after nine months. The capsule docked after launching from Kennedy Space Center. Politics influenced the mission's timing, with former President Trump advocating for a faster launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 09:57 IST
SpaceX's Crew-10 Mission: The Astronauts' Homecoming

In a landmark achievement, SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully transported four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday, paving the way for a long-overdue homecoming for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, stranded on the station for nine months due to technical difficulties.

Launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS just 29 hours later, in a maneuver described as 'routine.' The newly arrived astronauts were greeted by the station's seven-member crew, including the seasoned Wilmore and Williams, who have remained after a Boeing Starliner capsule malfunction.

The Crew-10 mission, caught in political crosshairs, received heightened importance after President Donald Trump called for urgency, blaming the delay on his predecessor Joe Biden. However, NASA proceeded with its planned rotation, allowing Wilmore and Williams to conduct vital research during their extended stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025