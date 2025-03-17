Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Swarna Andhra-2047 Vision Unveiled
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, urging MLAs to implement district and mandate-specific plans. Major targets include doubling the GSDP, reaching 100% literacy, and increasing female workforce participation. A Vision Management Unit will oversee the execution of this comprehensive development strategy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has rolled out a comprehensive plan dubbed 'Swarna Andhra-2047' in the Assembly on Monday. The ambitious blueprint requires MLAs to play pivotal roles in implementing it at various levels.
During the session, Naidu emphasized constituency-centric action plans currently piloted in four areas, with statewide frameworks in development. The plan targets an increased GSDP, complete literacy, and a higher female workforce participation rate.
A series of infrastructure and community-focused commitments, ranging from housing to digital connectivity, are set before 2029, supported by a leadership council and Vision Management Unit to steer the envisioned growth towards implementation.
