BJP's 100-Day Blitz: Transforming Delhi's Neglected Infrastructure

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced a 100-day initiative by the BJP to tackle Delhi's civic issues, including road repairs, cleaning sewers, and removing illegal encroachments. Emphasizing action over promises, Verma aims to revamp the city's infrastructure and deliver relief to residents hindered by longstanding neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to address Delhi's infrastructure woes, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has unveiled a 100-day initiative focused on solving the city's critical civic problems. Verma emphasized the urgency and determination of the BJP government to deliver tangible results after years of neglect.

During a pivotal meeting with MLAs and officials from key departments, Verma directed immediate action on road repairs, sewer cleaning, flood control, and clearing illegal encroachments. He stated that the BJP government is committed to transforming Delhi's infrastructure within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials from various constituencies attended the meeting, highlighting localized issues. Verma's initiative marks a proactive approach to development, placing a priority on accelerating delayed projects to provide significant relief and visible change to residents across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

