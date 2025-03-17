Himachal Pradesh Aims for Green Revolution by 2027

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has outlined a path for Himachal Pradesh to become a green state by 2027, emphasizing afforestation, renewable energy, and electric vehicles.

During his budget speech, Sukhu announced the 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana', aiming for 5,000 hectares of afforestation by 2026, with support for local groups involved in planting and maintenance.

Additional plans include enhancing solar energy production, transitioning to electric public transport, and introducing drone services for agriculture and deliveries, all contributing to the state's sustainability goals.

