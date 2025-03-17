Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Aims for Green Revolution by 2027

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the state into a green hub by 2027. Key initiatives include afforestation, renewable energy projects, and promoting electric vehicles. The plan also emphasizes natural farming and introduces drone technology for agriculture and transport improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:22 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has outlined a path for Himachal Pradesh to become a green state by 2027, emphasizing afforestation, renewable energy, and electric vehicles.

During his budget speech, Sukhu announced the 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana', aiming for 5,000 hectares of afforestation by 2026, with support for local groups involved in planting and maintenance.

Additional plans include enhancing solar energy production, transitioning to electric public transport, and introducing drone services for agriculture and deliveries, all contributing to the state's sustainability goals.

