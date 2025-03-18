NASA Astronauts Return Home After Prolonged Space Mission
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are headed back to Earth after an extended mission on the International Space Station. Initially launched by Boeing's Starliner, they transitioned to SpaceX due to technical delays. Their mission drew global attention, setting spacewalk records and involving political discussions.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams embarked on their journey back to Earth with SpaceX, concluding an unexpectedly protracted stay aboard the International Space Station. Their mission began more than nine months ago with a faulty Boeing test flight, leading to unforeseen delays.
Initially expected to last just a week, Wilmore and Williams' expedition was prolonged due to complications with Boeing's Starliner and subsequent issues with SpaceX. They adapted, becoming integral members of the station crew, conducting vital experiments and setting spacewalk records.
Their mission, closely followed worldwide, also involved political dynamics, with discussions between the U.S. and SpaceX. Despite the challenges, both astronauts maintained a professional approach and are now set for a reunion with their families back in Houston.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ISRO's SpaDeX Satellites Set Stage for Future Space Missions
A new crew arrives at the International Space Station to relieve NASA's stuck astronauts, reports AP.
Space Missions and Transformative Changes
Crew-10 Launch: A New Era in Space Missions or Political Tug-of-War?
NASA Secures Deadline Extension Amid Space Mission Flurry