Left Menu

New Rules Proposed for High-Quality Emissions-Reduction Plans

The Science-Based Targets initiative proposed new rules to enhance company climate goals without loosening its stance on carbon credits. The proposal allows limited use of offsets and encourages broader climate contributions while addressing Scope 3 emissions. The initiative continues seeing growth in science-based target setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:32 IST
New Rules Proposed for High-Quality Emissions-Reduction Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has proposed new rules aimed at improving the quality of company emissions-reduction plans, while maintaining its strict stance on the use of carbon credits. This move comes a year after the organization was embroiled in controversy over its policies.

The proposed guidelines continue to allow companies to offset residual emissions—those unavoidably left after companies have taken extensive actions to minimize them. However, SBTi stops short of endorsing widespread use of carbon credits, instead urging companies to invest in credits that are not directly tied to their supply chains, thus promoting broader climate efforts.

Critics argue that carbon credit impacts are often difficult to measure accurately, questioning their overall effectiveness. Nonetheless, the SBTi has seen robust growth in organizations setting science-based targets. The new rules also seek to enhance participation from smaller businesses and emerging markets, amid increased political and legal challenges to climate-friendly initiatives, especially in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025