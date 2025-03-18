Indore's Green Leap: India's First PPP-Model Plant for Sustainable Waste Processing

Indore is on the brink of a significant milestone in environmental sustainability with the inauguration of India's first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model-based green waste processing plant. Announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, this pioneering initiative is under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

For seven years, Indore has held the title of India's cleanest city. The new plant aims to convert the city's green waste into productive resources, providing a revenue stream of approximately Rs 3,000 per tonne in royalty for the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) from the supply of wood and branches. Strategically located in Bicholi Hapsi, the facility will recycle this material into wooden pellets, offering an eco-friendly alternative to coal.

The comprehensive plan includes the drying and processing of 30 to 70 tons of green waste daily, crafting sawdust for various industrial uses. This not only supports energy conservation but also presents diverse applications, from manufacturing to agriculture. The private sector will manage the plant's infrastructure and operations, reaffirming Indore's commitment to a sustainable urban future.

