Political Showdown in Himachal Pradesh Over Revenue Deficit Grant

Himachal Pradesh ministers criticize BJP's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, for opposing the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) after previously supporting it. As the RDG's discontinuation looms, the ministers accuse BJP of prioritizing opposition politics over state welfare, challenging them to clarify their stance to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Himachal Pradesh ministers have strongly criticized BJP's Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for his reversal on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Once an advocate for the grant, Thakur's current opposition is under fire.

The ministers argue that the state's welfare is being compromised by political maneuvering, as the BJP now opposes a grant they once deemed essential. With the 16th Finance Commission discontinuing the RDG from the financial year 2026-27, the state faces potential economic challenges.

Himachal Pradesh's Congress government accuses the BJP of political gamesmanship. They demand transparency on the BJP's stand, highlighting that during Thakur's tenure as chief minister, the state had received significant financial aid, including the RDG. The ongoing debate underscores the tension between political strategy and governance.

