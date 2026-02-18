Himachal Assembly's Fierce Debate Over Revenue Deficit Grant Resolution

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated debates as a resolution to restore the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) from the Centre was passed. Despite strong opposition from BJP members storming the well of the House, the resolution moved forward.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while emphasizing the RDG as a right under constitutional articles 275 and 280, criticized the former BJP government's mismanagement of funds. He cited poor utilization of Rs 54,000 crore in RDG and Rs 16,000 crore from GST compensation during the BJP's tenure.

BJP members, however, accused the Congress of advancing a political agenda, with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur voicing concerns over being barred from intervention during the proceedings. The assembly Speaker eventually adjourned the session after disruptions continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)