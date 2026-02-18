Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Service Campaign

The Maharashtra government is launching the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasv Abhiyan', a campaign to deliver 15 key revenue services through special camps. These will provide timely services like document correction, certificates issuance, and social welfare benefits across various societal sections under a monitored state initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:02 IST
Maharashtra Launches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Service Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has unveiled the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasv Abhiyan', a campaign specifically designed to deliver crucial revenue services swiftly and effectively. Named after the legendary Maratha emperor, the initiative will host special camps aiming to serve diverse societal groups within a single day.

Over the next two months, these camps will operate across all revenue circles, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra. The targeted services include the disposal of mutation entries, issuance of important certificates, and rectification of land title document errors, ensuring that the administration actively reaches out to the public.

Daily supervision by the state minister and oversight by district collector panels emphasize rigorous monitoring and rapid service delivery. The initiative's breadth includes not only revenue matters but also extends to social welfare benefits and agricultural registration updates, marking a significant effort toward administrative transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026