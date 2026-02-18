Maharashtra Launches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Service Campaign

The Maharashtra government has unveiled the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasv Abhiyan', a campaign specifically designed to deliver crucial revenue services swiftly and effectively. Named after the legendary Maratha emperor, the initiative will host special camps aiming to serve diverse societal groups within a single day.

Over the next two months, these camps will operate across all revenue circles, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra. The targeted services include the disposal of mutation entries, issuance of important certificates, and rectification of land title document errors, ensuring that the administration actively reaches out to the public.

Daily supervision by the state minister and oversight by district collector panels emphasize rigorous monitoring and rapid service delivery. The initiative's breadth includes not only revenue matters but also extends to social welfare benefits and agricultural registration updates, marking a significant effort toward administrative transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)