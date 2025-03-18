Tragic Capsize: Seven Missing at Matatila Dam
A boating tragedy at Matatila Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district left three women and four children missing. Villagers rescued eight others after the boat capsized while ferrying passengers to an island temple. A search operation involving divers is underway to locate the missing individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, a boat capsized at Matatila Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, leaving three women and four children missing.
Police reported that while eight of the 15 passengers were rescued with help from local villagers, a search involving divers was launched for the missing.
According to officials, the group was en route to the Siddha Baba temple on the dam's island when the boat took on water, leading to the tragic event witnessed by locals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Snow and Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh Under Adverse Weather
Cadaver dogs of Kerala Police to join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation
High Seas Collision: Dramatic Rescue Operation Unfolds
Rescue Operations Intensify in SLBC Tunnel Tragedy
Daring Rescue Operation: Security Forces Save 104 Passengers from Hijacked Train in Balochistan