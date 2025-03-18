Tragic Capsize: Seven Missing at Matatila Dam

In a harrowing incident, a boat capsized at Matatila Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, leaving three women and four children missing.

Police reported that while eight of the 15 passengers were rescued with help from local villagers, a search involving divers was launched for the missing.

According to officials, the group was en route to the Siddha Baba temple on the dam's island when the boat took on water, leading to the tragic event witnessed by locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)