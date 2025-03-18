Left Menu

Escalating Tensions Over Thane Coastal Road Project

Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena have emerged over the cost escalation of Thane's Coastal Road project, ballooning from Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 2,700 crore. BJP's demands for an SIT probe were dismissed by Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai, as parties agree to further discussion of project details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:09 IST
Escalating Tensions Over Thane Coastal Road Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared between allies BJP and Shiv Sena in the legislative council over a contentious rise in the cost of Thane's Coastal Road project. The initial estimate of Rs 1,300 crore has ballooned to Rs 2,700 crore, prompting BJP members to call for an SIT investigation into alleged irregularities.

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai dismissed the allegations and denied the need for an SIT probe, suggesting that elevated costs resulted from additional project work and increased GST rates on specific materials.

A consensus was reached to hold a meeting in legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde's chamber to further explore project details and address the controversies surrounding the project's financial handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025