Escalating Tensions Over Thane Coastal Road Project

Tensions flared between allies BJP and Shiv Sena in the legislative council over a contentious rise in the cost of Thane's Coastal Road project. The initial estimate of Rs 1,300 crore has ballooned to Rs 2,700 crore, prompting BJP members to call for an SIT investigation into alleged irregularities.

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai dismissed the allegations and denied the need for an SIT probe, suggesting that elevated costs resulted from additional project work and increased GST rates on specific materials.

A consensus was reached to hold a meeting in legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde's chamber to further explore project details and address the controversies surrounding the project's financial handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)