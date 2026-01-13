Left Menu

Tennis Titans Battle Under Melbourne's Spotlight

The Australian Open could see Jannik Sinner defending his title, or Carlos Alcaraz winning his career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, seasoned players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev are facing challenges. Djokovic seeks to extend his record, Zverev is yet to win a Grand Slam, and Medvedev focuses on self-improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:34 IST
As the Australian Open kicks off, the stage is set for an exciting showdown where Jannik Sinner aims to defend his title while Carlos Alcaraz eyes a career Grand Slam. However, among the younger contenders, veteran players like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev confront escalating challenges at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic, a seasoned champion, is ambitiously eyeing his 11th Australian Open title, a feat that would solidify his status in tennis history. However, at 38, he juggles the formidable task of breaking Sinner and Alcaraz's recent dominance. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev finds himself grappling with the shadows of his early promise, still hunting for his first Grand Slam victory.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev's journey takes a turn towards self-reflection and strategic improvement. Despite a dip in his rankings, the Russian is determined to regain his form and challenge the top-ranked players. Adding further interest, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz, having shown significant improvement and resilience, also emerge as potential dark horses in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

