Indonesia Eyes JF-17 Thunder Jets in Strengthening Ties with Pakistan
Indonesia has shown interest in purchasing JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan, with discussions held on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met with Pakistani military officials to explore strengthening ties in various defence areas. Both nations aim for a deeper, mutually beneficial partnership.
Pakistan and Indonesia are exploring avenues for enhanced defence cooperation as Jakarta expresses interest in purchasing the JF-17 Thunder jets. Indonesian Defence Minister Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd) recently met with Pakistan's military officials in Rawalpindi to discuss these prospects.
Lieutenant General Sjamsoeddin highlighted Indonesia's desire to expand its defence ties with Pakistan, praising the professionalism of the Pakistani Armed Forces and acknowledging their efforts against terrorism. The discussions covered regional and global security dynamics and potential collaborations, including training and institutional linkages.
The meetings also touched upon Indonesia's interest in Pakistani military drones and featured engagements with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. The Pakistani Air Force modernization initiatives were discussed, with both sides emphasizing sustained dialogue to bolster the growing defence relationship.
