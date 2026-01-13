Left Menu

Low-Intensity Earthquake Jolts Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, prompting residents to evacuate their homes. The quake, centered near Kapkot town, has thus far resulted in no reported casualties or property damage, as per officials from the local disaster management office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:35 IST
Low-Intensity Earthquake Jolts Bageshwar, Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mild earthquake struck near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, causing residents to hurry out of their homes in alarm, officials reported.

With a magnitude of 3.5, the tremor's epicenter was near Kapkot town, approximately 30 kilometers from the district's main center. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported by officials.

District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal confirmed that the quake occurred at 7.25 am, yet there have been no signs of significant impact in terms of human or material loss.

