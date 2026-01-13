Low-Intensity Earthquake Jolts Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

A mild earthquake struck near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, causing residents to hurry out of their homes in alarm, officials reported.

With a magnitude of 3.5, the tremor's epicenter was near Kapkot town, approximately 30 kilometers from the district's main center. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported by officials.

District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal confirmed that the quake occurred at 7.25 am, yet there have been no signs of significant impact in terms of human or material loss.