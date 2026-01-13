Low-Intensity Earthquake Jolts Bageshwar, Uttarakhand
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, prompting residents to evacuate their homes. The quake, centered near Kapkot town, has thus far resulted in no reported casualties or property damage, as per officials from the local disaster management office.
