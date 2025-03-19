Left Menu

Earthquake Jolts Central Chile Coast

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the central coast of Chile. Reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 rattled the central coastal region of Chile on Tuesday, according to reports from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The geological event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface, providing a notable point of data for seismologists observing tectonic activity in the South American nation.

While preliminary details have come to light, assessments are ongoing to determine any potential damages or impacts on the local communities in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

