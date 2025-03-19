In a moment celebrated worldwide, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams made a successful return to Earth after spending months stranded in space. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed their journey as a 'high point' in humanity's pursuit of scientific advancement.

Their mission concluded after a tumultuous start involving a failed test flight over nine months ago, culminating with their SpaceX capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico. The return was a testament to human perseverance and scientific excellence, as highlighted by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Having orbited Earth 4,576 times, Wilmore and Williams traveled 121 million miles over 286 days—278 days longer than initially planned. Their homecoming via the Florida Panhandle marked the end of an extraordinary unplanned odyssey.

