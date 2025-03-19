Crisis in Sudan: Starvation and Struggle Amidst War

In Sudan's war-torn capital, hospitals like Alban Jadeed are struggling to cope with severe malnutrition among children and their mothers.

Intense fighting has trapped civilians and restricted supplies, leading to acute hunger and scarcity in Khartoum and beyond. Both the army and opposing forces are blamed for hampering aid deliveries, worsening the crisis. Crucial aid has dwindled as military conflicts obstruct transport routes, pushing essentials out of reach for many families.

Healthcare providers face dire shortages, with therapeutic milk supplies and antibiotics hard to secure. The ongoing battle in the capital places immense stress on medical resources, leaving hospitals in desperate need of assistance to combat famine and its devastating spillover effects on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)