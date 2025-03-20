Unveiling the Secrets of the Southern Ocean's Ancient Climate Influence

CANBERRA – Between 18,000 and 11,000 years ago, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels rose abruptly, causing rapid global warming and glacier melting. A recent study identifies the Southern Ocean around Antarctica as a crucial source of this CO₂ influx, emphasizing its role in global climate regulation.

The research, published in Nature Communications, utilized sand-sized fossils known as foraminifera to track historic CO₂ levels. These organisms, found in seabed sediments south of Tasmania, revealed insights into past seawater chemistry and climate dynamics.

By examining the trace elements in foraminifera shells, scientists reconstructed changes in oceanic carbonate, phosphate, and oxygen levels during the last deglaciation. Understanding these past changes is vital for enhancing climate models to predict future CO₂ trends and develop efficient emission mitigation strategies.

