Unveiling the Secrets of the Southern Ocean's Ancient Climate Influence
A recent study published in Nature Communications reveals how carbon dioxide levels surged during the end of the last ice age, with significant releases from the Southern Ocean around Antarctica. The research, through the analysis of foraminifera shells, highlights the key role of ocean processes in regulating global climate changes.
CANBERRA – Between 18,000 and 11,000 years ago, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels rose abruptly, causing rapid global warming and glacier melting. A recent study identifies the Southern Ocean around Antarctica as a crucial source of this CO₂ influx, emphasizing its role in global climate regulation.
The research, published in Nature Communications, utilized sand-sized fossils known as foraminifera to track historic CO₂ levels. These organisms, found in seabed sediments south of Tasmania, revealed insights into past seawater chemistry and climate dynamics.
By examining the trace elements in foraminifera shells, scientists reconstructed changes in oceanic carbonate, phosphate, and oxygen levels during the last deglaciation. Understanding these past changes is vital for enhancing climate models to predict future CO₂ trends and develop efficient emission mitigation strategies.
