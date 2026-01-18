Left Menu

Antarctica's Hidden Landscape Unveiled: A Satellite Revolution

Scientists unveiled a highly detailed map of Antarctica's subglacial terrain, revealing mountains and valleys using advanced satellite technology. Concurrently, Nigeria granted satellite permits to Amazon's Kuiper, BeetleSat, and Satelio, expanding space-based broadband operators in the country, facilitating sector investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 02:31 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists have unveiled the most detailed map yet of Antarctica's secretive subglacial world. This new map uncovers a vibrant landscape of mountains, canyons, valleys, and plains beneath the continent's ice. The team employed cutting-edge satellite technology and ice-flow perturbation analysis to chart even the previously unknown features, marking a significant leap in understanding our planet's frozen frontier.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated move, Nigeria's telecommunications regulator announced the issuance of seven-year satellite permits. These permits have been granted to Amazon's Kuiper Systems, Israel's NSLComm's BeetleSat, and Germany's Satelio IoT Services, which joins the ranks of space-based broadband operators like SpaceX. This decision is part of Nigeria's strategic initiative under its commercial satellite communications guidelines, aimed at attracting foreign investment into its burgeoning space tech sector.

Collectively, these actions point to an increased reliance on satellite technology in uncovering and connecting disparate parts of the world, with implications spanning environmental discovery and technological advancements. As these developments unfold, the role of satellites continues to expand, promising further integration of advanced technology into both scientific explorations and economic frameworks.

