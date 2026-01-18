Antarctica Unveiled: Hidden Landscapes Beneath the Ice Sheet

In a groundbreaking scientific development, researchers have produced the most comprehensive map ever of Antarctica's subglacial landscape.

The detailed mapping has revealed a vibrant terrain previously obscured by the continent's vast ice sheet. Using cutting-edge high-resolution satellite technology, scientists applied ice-flow perturbation analysis to reveal landscapes of mountains, canyons, valleys, and plains.

This innovative approach has uncovered tens of thousands of hills and previously undetected features, offering new insights into the geographical complexity beneath Antarctica's ice, including mapping areas that were uncharted until now.

