Bihar Fights Arsenic in Groundwater: A Push for Clean Water

The Bihar government has announced significant measures to combat arsenic contamination in groundwater, which has severely impacted agriculture in numerous regions. This announcement came after arsenic was detected in various crops, including leafy and root vegetables, across several districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha stated that a high-level meeting is convened to address the issue, engaging various concerned departments, including Public Health and Engineering, Health, and Minor Water Resources. The contamination is seen as a pressing concern, affecting both the agricultural output and public health.

The state's recent reports highlight that a significant portion of groundwater sources in 31 out of 38 districts are contaminated with arsenic, fluoride, and iron. In response, the government plans to implement the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme, aiming to provide safe drinking water by making rural Bihar 'hand pump-free.'

(With inputs from agencies.)