Bihar Fights Arsenic in Groundwater: A Push for Clean Water

The Bihar government is tackling arsenic contamination in groundwater, which affects agriculture and health. With arsenic detected in various crops and groundwater in many districts, high-level discussions among government departments are underway. A scheme to eliminate hand pumps aims to provide safe drinking water across rural Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST
The Bihar government has announced significant measures to combat arsenic contamination in groundwater, which has severely impacted agriculture in numerous regions. This announcement came after arsenic was detected in various crops, including leafy and root vegetables, across several districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha stated that a high-level meeting is convened to address the issue, engaging various concerned departments, including Public Health and Engineering, Health, and Minor Water Resources. The contamination is seen as a pressing concern, affecting both the agricultural output and public health.

The state's recent reports highlight that a significant portion of groundwater sources in 31 out of 38 districts are contaminated with arsenic, fluoride, and iron. In response, the government plans to implement the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme, aiming to provide safe drinking water by making rural Bihar 'hand pump-free.'

