Venus's Celestial Dance: An Inferior Conjunction Unveiled

Venus is set to pass between Earth and the sun during an inferior conjunction this Saturday. The phenomenon is difficult to see without specialized equipment due to the sun's glare. These alignments happen every 19 months, offering insights into planetary movements and transitions from evening to morning skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:28 IST
Venus will make its celestial journey between Earth and the sun this Saturday, entering what's known as an inferior conjunction. The event promises to be a challenge for observers, with the sun's glare making it nearly impossible to see without specialized gear, according to Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium.

This celestial alignment, which sees Venus positioned between the sun and Earth, occurs approximately every 19 months. The phenomenon, intriguingly dubbed the 'Venus kiss,' highlights the orbital dance of our planetary neighbors. Geary Albright, an astronomer at James Madison University, noted that the crucial moment of conjunction is expected around 9 pm EDT.

Despite its invisibility to the naked eye, the period around the conjunction offers a chance to see Venus transition from the evening to the morning sky. As one of the brightest sky objects, Venus will re-emerge before sunrise after the conjunction. Meanwhile, NASA's upcoming missions aim to reveal why Venus developed so differently from Earth.

