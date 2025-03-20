Venus's Celestial Dance: An Inferior Conjunction Unveiled

Venus will make its celestial journey between Earth and the sun this Saturday, entering what's known as an inferior conjunction. The event promises to be a challenge for observers, with the sun's glare making it nearly impossible to see without specialized gear, according to Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium.

This celestial alignment, which sees Venus positioned between the sun and Earth, occurs approximately every 19 months. The phenomenon, intriguingly dubbed the 'Venus kiss,' highlights the orbital dance of our planetary neighbors. Geary Albright, an astronomer at James Madison University, noted that the crucial moment of conjunction is expected around 9 pm EDT.

Despite its invisibility to the naked eye, the period around the conjunction offers a chance to see Venus transition from the evening to the morning sky. As one of the brightest sky objects, Venus will re-emerge before sunrise after the conjunction. Meanwhile, NASA's upcoming missions aim to reveal why Venus developed so differently from Earth.

