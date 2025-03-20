Tragedy Averted: Barsana Ropeway Crash Sparks Investigation
In Barsana, after a ropeway incident resulted in a crash, local authorities initiated an investigation. Police filed a complaint against four company officials, including directors and operators. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has sought an IIT Roorkee probe to improve safety standards and prevent future accidents.
- Country:
- India
In Barsana, shortly after a severe ropeway incident, police have taken decisive action by filing charges against key figures involved. Among those accused are the director, operator, and in-charge officer of the managing company, following what could have been a tragic accident.
The accident took place at the Radha Rani Temple ropeway, only recently launched, as three trolleys lost control during descent, crashing at high speed into the base station. Although passengers walked away with minor injuries, the incident raised significant safety concerns.
The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has now enlisted the expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to conduct a thorough investigation, aiming to identify the cause and implement robust safety measures. While engineers assess damage, ropeway operations remain suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barsana
- ropeway
- crash
- inquiry
- IIT Roorkee
- police
- accident
- safety
- investigation
- Radha Rani Temple
ALSO READ
Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested in Major Drug Bust
Punjab Police Nab Key Drug Traffickers Amid Renewed Crackdown
Assam Police Crack Down on Liquor and Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures
Sindh Students Clash with Police Over Indus River Water Dispute
Suspected Grenade Blast Near Baramulla Police Post Raises Security Concerns