Tragedy Averted: Barsana Ropeway Crash Sparks Investigation

In Barsana, after a ropeway incident resulted in a crash, local authorities initiated an investigation. Police filed a complaint against four company officials, including directors and operators. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has sought an IIT Roorkee probe to improve safety standards and prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Barsana, shortly after a severe ropeway incident, police have taken decisive action by filing charges against key figures involved. Among those accused are the director, operator, and in-charge officer of the managing company, following what could have been a tragic accident.

The accident took place at the Radha Rani Temple ropeway, only recently launched, as three trolleys lost control during descent, crashing at high speed into the base station. Although passengers walked away with minor injuries, the incident raised significant safety concerns.

The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has now enlisted the expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to conduct a thorough investigation, aiming to identify the cause and implement robust safety measures. While engineers assess damage, ropeway operations remain suspended.

