Bihar's Massive Push for Rural Connectivity with New Bridges

The Bihar government plans to construct 700 new small bridges in rural areas during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Announcing a budget of Rs 11,101.64 crore for the Rural Works Department, the initiative aims to enhance rural connectivity, improving access to previously isolated regions through new road networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bihar government has announced plans to construct 700 small bridges in rural areas in the upcoming financial year, according to Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary. This initiative, part of a broader strategy to improve rural connectivity, was highlighted during his presentation of the department's budget proposal of Rs 11,101.64 crore for 2025-26.

The plan, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore, aims to link previously isolated habitations through all-weather rural roads, enhancing the quality of life and fostering economic growth. The minister cited the success of the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana (MMGSY), under which 764 km of rural roads were built in 2024-25, with 8,600 km projected for the following year.

The assembly also approved budget proposals for other departments, including Rs 11,982.26 crore for Urban Development and Housing, Rs 6,894.68 crore for Building Construction, and Rs 532 crore for Transport, reflecting a comprehensive push to improve infrastructure and connectivity across Bihar.

