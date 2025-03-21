Delhi's Drive to Curb Pollution: Fuel Ban on Overaged Vehicles

In a significant move to tackle pollution, the Delhi government is poised to implement a ban on refueling overaged petrol and diesel vehicles from April 1. Advanced technology, including ANPR cameras, will be installed at over 80% of petrol stations to identify vehicles that are deregistered or lack a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Starting next month, the city's 500 petrol stations will be equipped with automatic number plate recognition cameras to detect non-compliant vehicles. The system will alert attendants when vehicles subject to the ban attempt to refuel, preventing them from being serviced.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted that the initiative strengthens enforcement through cutting-edge technology. Additionally, deregistered vehicles found in public places are subject to seizure, while a policy offering scrapping incentives to owners of such vehicles has also been introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)