Salty Future: NYC's Drinking Water Threatened by Road Salt

New York City's suburban reservoirs, integral to its water supply, are facing increased salinity due to decades of road salt use. A report warns the Croton Water System may become unusable by 2100 if action isn't taken. Potential solutions include reducing road salt usage and advocating for alternative methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City's suburban reservoirs, contributing to 10% of the city's renowned drinking water, are witnessing a rise in salinity levels, primarily due to road salt application near the water system. According to a recent study, if no intervention occurs, these reservoirs could be deemed unusable by the early next century.

The study indicates that the increasing salt concentration might threaten the esteemed taste of New York's water, often praised as the champagne of tap water. Currently serving over 9 million people, the Croton Water System's future is at risk unless practices change by 2100, as per environmental protection commissioner Rohit Aggarwala.

Currently, road salt is largely responsible for this escalation in salinity. Proposed solutions include reducing salt usage and considering alternative de-icing methods, alongside potential restructuring of water usage from neighbouring watersheds. Local officials stress the urgency for state and community collaboration on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

