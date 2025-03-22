Maharashtra's Infrastructure Leaps Forward: Fadnavis Highlights Road Boost
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a major boost in the state's infrastructure with the Hybrid Annuity Model project, upgrading 6,000 km of roads. With significant financial backing, the project surpassed targets, all set to further improve the state's connectivity and infrastructure in a record 100-day timeline.
Maharashtra's infrastructure has received a significant upgrade, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) phase-1 project, 6,000 km of roads are set to be improved with an investment of Rs 41,730 crore.
Fadnavis shared on social media that financial closure worth Rs 25,875 crore, supported by banks including HUDCO, IIFCL, and others, has bolstered the initiative. The project has not only met but exceeded expectations by achieving 5% more progress within the planned 100-day programme.
In a recent review meeting, it was revealed that infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore are scheduled for completion this year. PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale noted that the chief minister's ambitious 100-day road upgrade plan for 5,970 km has been successfully realized across 34 districts.
