Ropeway Projects Set to Transform Jammu and Kashmir's Tourist Landscape
Jammu and Kashmir government, along with National Highways Logistics Management Ltd, has invited bids to develop detailed project reports for ropeway projects including the route from Baltal to Amarnath shrine. The initiative is part of the Parvatmala scheme to facilitate the easier movement of pilgrims and boost tourism.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has embarked on a significant infrastructural development drive, inviting bids to create detailed project reports for multiple ropeway projects. These include the prominent 11.60 km stretch from Baltal to the revered Amarnath cave shrine, aimed at easing the passage for pilgrims attending the annual pilgrimage.
In addition, the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) is seeking bids for three other ropeway initiatives. These projects are slated for two destinations in Budgam and another in Ramban, as disclosed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a session at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
This development is part of the broader Parvatmala initiative. As outlined by Abdullah, ropeway projects, such as the 1.05 km route to Shankaracharya temple, are underway with active bidding processes. However, a court case has stalled the development of the Shivkhori ropeway. Efforts span across tourist sites, ensuring enhanced connectivity for both pilgrims and tourists.
