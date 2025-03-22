Mhaismal to Get Advanced Weather Radar for Precise Forecasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced plans to install a state-of-the-art C band doppler radar in Mhaismal, located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The radar is designed to cover a 400 km range, providing crucial weather alerts up to three or four hours ahead of events.

This move, confirmed by Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai, comes as part of the state government's initiative to improve weather forecasting accuracy by granting over half an acre of land for this purpose. The radar's installation aims to provide critical forecasts, including lightning warnings, allowing residents to take necessary safety measures.

Chosen for its high elevation, Mhaismal is set to host the radar to benefit the Marathwada and north-western Maharashtra regions. According to Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, a ground-breaking ceremony is expected within the next month to commence this significant project.

(With inputs from agencies.)