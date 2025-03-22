Left Menu

Mhaismal to Get Advanced Weather Radar for Precise Forecasts

The India Meteorological Department is set to install a C band doppler radar at Mhaismal, Maharashtra, for advanced weather surveillance. Spanning a range of 400 km, it will predict weather events hours in advance, including lightning alerts, enhancing safety and preparedness in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:13 IST
Mhaismal to Get Advanced Weather Radar for Precise Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced plans to install a state-of-the-art C band doppler radar in Mhaismal, located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The radar is designed to cover a 400 km range, providing crucial weather alerts up to three or four hours ahead of events.

This move, confirmed by Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai, comes as part of the state government's initiative to improve weather forecasting accuracy by granting over half an acre of land for this purpose. The radar's installation aims to provide critical forecasts, including lightning warnings, allowing residents to take necessary safety measures.

Chosen for its high elevation, Mhaismal is set to host the radar to benefit the Marathwada and north-western Maharashtra regions. According to Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, a ground-breaking ceremony is expected within the next month to commence this significant project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025