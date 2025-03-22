Odisha's Fury: Weather Havoc Unleashes Devastation Across Districts
Severe weather including thunderstorms and lightning wreaked havoc in Odisha, resulting in two deaths, 67 injuries, and over 600 houses damaged. The unseasonal storms affected multiple districts, prompting relief operations. The state anticipates more turbulent weather in the coming days as meteorological alerts remain in place.
Odisha witnessed a severe bout of unseasonal weather, with thunderstorms and lightning claiming at least two lives and injuring 67 others. Over 600 houses were damaged across various districts, officials reported on Saturday.
The districts of Ganjam, Puri, and Mayurbhanj were particularly hard-hit, with a Class 10 student and a young man losing their lives to lightning strikes. Extensive damage from hailstorms forced the district administration to launch urgent relief and rehabilitation efforts, especially in the most impacted regions of Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks.
The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, suggesting that the inclement weather is set to persist. Citizens are urged to brace themselves for further disruptions as officials continue to monitor the evolving situation closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
