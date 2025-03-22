Left Menu

Odisha's Fury: Weather Havoc Unleashes Devastation Across Districts

Severe weather including thunderstorms and lightning wreaked havoc in Odisha, resulting in two deaths, 67 injuries, and over 600 houses damaged. The unseasonal storms affected multiple districts, prompting relief operations. The state anticipates more turbulent weather in the coming days as meteorological alerts remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:17 IST
Odisha's Fury: Weather Havoc Unleashes Devastation Across Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha witnessed a severe bout of unseasonal weather, with thunderstorms and lightning claiming at least two lives and injuring 67 others. Over 600 houses were damaged across various districts, officials reported on Saturday.

The districts of Ganjam, Puri, and Mayurbhanj were particularly hard-hit, with a Class 10 student and a young man losing their lives to lightning strikes. Extensive damage from hailstorms forced the district administration to launch urgent relief and rehabilitation efforts, especially in the most impacted regions of Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks.

The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, suggesting that the inclement weather is set to persist. Citizens are urged to brace themselves for further disruptions as officials continue to monitor the evolving situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025