Odisha's Fury: Weather Havoc Unleashes Devastation Across Districts

Odisha witnessed a severe bout of unseasonal weather, with thunderstorms and lightning claiming at least two lives and injuring 67 others. Over 600 houses were damaged across various districts, officials reported on Saturday.

The districts of Ganjam, Puri, and Mayurbhanj were particularly hard-hit, with a Class 10 student and a young man losing their lives to lightning strikes. Extensive damage from hailstorms forced the district administration to launch urgent relief and rehabilitation efforts, especially in the most impacted regions of Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks.

The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, suggesting that the inclement weather is set to persist. Citizens are urged to brace themselves for further disruptions as officials continue to monitor the evolving situation closely.

