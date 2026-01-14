Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Water Purity Concerns Rise

Indore, hailed as India's cleanest city, faces a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water, with six officially confirmed deaths. However, local residents claim 23 fatalities. Conflicting reports and a government death audit suggest 15 may be linked. The outbreak has seen 440 patients admitted since December 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:59 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Water Purity Concerns Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, renowned as India's cleanest city, is currently grappling with an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting, believed to stem from contaminated drinking water. Health department officials reported three new cases on Wednesday from Bhagirathpura.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, confirmed that patients with diarrhoea symptoms sought treatment at the Bhagirathpura Primary Health Centre. The outbreak, which began on December 29, has resulted in 440 hospital admissions, with 413 patients having been discharged post-recovery. Currently, 27 patients remain hospitalized, eight in ICUs.

Amidst official confirmation of six deaths, local residents assert a toll of 23, including a six-month-old child. A death audit by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College suggests 15 deaths may be linked to the outbreak, highlighting the pressing need for clean water initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026