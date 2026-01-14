Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Water Purity Concerns Rise

Indore, renowned as India's cleanest city, is currently grappling with an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting, believed to stem from contaminated drinking water. Health department officials reported three new cases on Wednesday from Bhagirathpura.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, confirmed that patients with diarrhoea symptoms sought treatment at the Bhagirathpura Primary Health Centre. The outbreak, which began on December 29, has resulted in 440 hospital admissions, with 413 patients having been discharged post-recovery. Currently, 27 patients remain hospitalized, eight in ICUs.

Amidst official confirmation of six deaths, local residents assert a toll of 23, including a six-month-old child. A death audit by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College suggests 15 deaths may be linked to the outbreak, highlighting the pressing need for clean water initiatives.

