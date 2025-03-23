Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures: A Weather Update for Odisha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms in several Odisha districts, including Balasore and Cuttack. Light rain is expected along the coast. Recent rainfall was heaviest in Ganjam district with 8 cm. The IMD also predicts a temperature rise of 4-6 degree Celsius over the next few days.
Odisha is bracing for a wave of thunderstorms according to the latest forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather service reports that Balasore, Bhadrak, and several other districts could see severe thunderstorms and lightning on Monday.
The IMD's Bhubaneswar center also notes that coastal districts should prepare for light rain, with previous heavy downpours recorded in the region over the weekend, particularly in Ganjam district where up to 8 cm of rain fell.
Adding to the weather woes, temperatures in Odisha are expected to increase by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the coming days, as reported by the weather office on Sunday evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
