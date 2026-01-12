Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana Shiver Through Record-Low Temperatures

The regions of Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab have experienced the coldest night of the season, with temperatures plummeting to 0.6 degrees Celsius. Most surrounding areas, including the state capital, Chandigarh, have also faced severe cold and dense fog, affecting visibility and daily life.

Updated: 12-01-2026 14:40 IST
Gurugram, Haryana, and Bathinda, Punjab, have recorded freezing temperatures, with the mercury dipping to 0.6 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest night of the season, according to meteorological reports released on Monday.

Throughout the region, including neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, as well as their shared capital, Chandigarh, a wave of severe cold weather has led to dense fog, significantly reducing visibility. The chill enveloping these areas showcases a continued cold spell gripping much of North India.

Elsewhere in Punjab, Amritsar's temperature fell to 1.1 degrees Celsius, and similar weather conditions extended to cities like Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Ludhiana, among others. In Haryana, Narnaul registered the lowest temperature at 1.2 degrees Celsius, as the broader region braces for persistent chilly conditions.

