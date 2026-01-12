Punjab and Haryana Shiver Through Record-Low Temperatures

Gurugram, Haryana, and Bathinda, Punjab, have recorded freezing temperatures, with the mercury dipping to 0.6 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest night of the season, according to meteorological reports released on Monday.

Throughout the region, including neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, as well as their shared capital, Chandigarh, a wave of severe cold weather has led to dense fog, significantly reducing visibility. The chill enveloping these areas showcases a continued cold spell gripping much of North India.

Elsewhere in Punjab, Amritsar's temperature fell to 1.1 degrees Celsius, and similar weather conditions extended to cities like Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Ludhiana, among others. In Haryana, Narnaul registered the lowest temperature at 1.2 degrees Celsius, as the broader region braces for persistent chilly conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)