Central Chile Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit central Chile's coast on Monday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 57 km.

Updated: 24-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit near the coast of central Chile, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic tremor, registering a depth of 57 kilometers, caused significant concern among local communities.

Authorities are assessing the situation, but there are no immediate reports of casualties or severe damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

