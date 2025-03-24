Central Chile Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:29 IST
On Monday, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit near the coast of central Chile, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic tremor, registering a depth of 57 kilometers, caused significant concern among local communities.
Authorities are assessing the situation, but there are no immediate reports of casualties or severe damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
