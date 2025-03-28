Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction and claiming dozens of lives. The tremor also affected Thailand's capital, Bangkok, where it resulted in fatalities and infrastructure damage. The incident has compounded Myanmar's ongoing struggles amidst political turmoil and natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:08 IST
A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck Myanmar on Friday, creating widespread chaos and destruction. With its epicenter near Mandalay, the quake toppled buildings, damaged infrastructure, and left a significant death toll across the region.

The neighboring country of Thailand also felt the impact. Nine people were confirmed dead in Bangkok alone, as rescue efforts were underway to find those trapped within the rubble of collapsed constructions. The disaster has amplified Myanmar's existing challenges under military rule, complicating rescue operations further.

State media reports indicate that the country has recorded at least 144 fatalities. The military junta has appealed for international assistance, even as the opposition offers humanitarian support. The quakes have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, already strained due to previous natural calamities and political unrest.

