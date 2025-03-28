Destruction Unleashed: Earthquake Devastates Myanmar and Thailand

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand, causing extensive damage. Myanmar reported 144 fatalities and 730 injuries, while 10 deaths occurred in the Thai capital. Multiple buildings, including significant monasteries, were destroyed in Mandalay, with an aftershock adding further destruction. The full impact of the tragedy remains uncertain.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, where victims were seen being pulled from wreckage-strewn streets. Thai authorities confirmed the collapse of a high-rise near Bangkok's Chatuchak market, accompanied by widespread panic. The quake severely impacted infrastructure, making rescue operations challenging in an already crisis-hit region.

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, announced their willingness to accept foreign aid, an unusual move given the nation's closed-off history. The United Nations has initiated relief efforts, allocating USD 5 million in assistance. As Myanmar grapples with civil conflict and humanitarian crises, the disaster has exacerbated the hardships faced by millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)