Left Menu

Destruction Unleashed: Earthquake Devastates Myanmar and Thailand

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing massive destruction. In Myanmar, 144 people were killed, while 10 perished in Thailand. Buildings, bridges, and monasteries collapsed, and aftershocks continued the devastation. The full extent of damage remains unclear, and aid efforts face challenging conditions amidst ongoing civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:37 IST
Destruction Unleashed: Earthquake Devastates Myanmar and Thailand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand, causing extensive damage. Myanmar reported 144 fatalities and 730 injuries, while 10 deaths occurred in the Thai capital. Multiple buildings, including significant monasteries, were destroyed in Mandalay, with an aftershock adding further destruction. The full impact of the tragedy remains uncertain.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, where victims were seen being pulled from wreckage-strewn streets. Thai authorities confirmed the collapse of a high-rise near Bangkok's Chatuchak market, accompanied by widespread panic. The quake severely impacted infrastructure, making rescue operations challenging in an already crisis-hit region.

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, announced their willingness to accept foreign aid, an unusual move given the nation's closed-off history. The United Nations has initiated relief efforts, allocating USD 5 million in assistance. As Myanmar grapples with civil conflict and humanitarian crises, the disaster has exacerbated the hardships faced by millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025