Elephant Relocation Sparks Legal Battle in Southern Africa
Rural communities in Malawi and Zambia are pursuing legal action against a conservation group over a problematic elephant relocation. The relocation led to human casualties and property damage, prompting residents to demand the International Fund for Animal Welfare address their grievances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:32 IST
Communities in Malawi and Zambia are preparing to sue an international conservation group over the relocation of more than 260 elephants, alleging the move has led to numerous human casualties and significant property destruction.
A British law firm representing the villagers claims that the elephants have killed 12 people and injured others, as well as destroyed crops, causing immense hardship and fear.
While conservation efforts have led to increased elephant numbers, the challenge of human-wildlife coexistence looms large, with climate change exacerbating resource competition between humans and elephants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
