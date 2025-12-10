Voter Selfie Sparks Legal Action in Local Polls
A man in Nedumangad is facing legal action for filming himself voting during local elections, circulating the video on social media. The State Election Commission filed an FIR against him for violating election laws. His video has since been removed, although his identity remains unknown.
- Country:
- India
A resident of Nedumangad is under scrutiny for filming and sharing a video of himself voting during the local elections. His actions have led the State Election Commission (SEC) to register an FIR under relevant legal provisions.
The SEC confirmed that charges involve the intent to provoke unrest under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside breaches of the Representation of People Act. Despite the registered case, authorities have yet to ascertain the man's identity.
The video, initially posted on social media, has been taken down, but the SEC released it with their official statement. This incident underscores ongoing concerns over election process integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
