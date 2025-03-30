Left Menu

Campus Clash: Hyderabad Students Protest Against IT Park Development

University of Hyderabad students protested against the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land into IT Parks. They oppose the proposal, alleging it threatens environmental conservation and demand the land be registered to the University. Despite challenges, the protest highlighted significant discord over the land allocation.

Campus Clash: Hyderabad Students Protest Against IT Park Development
Amid growing tensions, students at the University of Hyderabad staged a protest against the Telangana government's proposal to convert 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli into IT Parks. This move, students argue, infringes on environmental conservation efforts and land rights of the university.

The protest erupted on campus following a call from the University of Hyderabad Students' Union. Demonstrators expressed their discontent by marching and burning an effigy of the Telangana government, intensifying accusations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress for their handling of the issue.

Despite an attempt by law enforcement to suppress the protest, students persisted in their demands to cease plans for the land auction. This protest underscores deeper concerns about land use policies and their impact on local educational institutions and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

